Activest Wealth Management Has $587,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Activest Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.4% of Activest Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.70.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.89 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

