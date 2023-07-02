Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 194,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aditxt Stock Performance

ADTX stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Aditxt has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $28.49.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 2,927.39% and a negative return on equity of 570.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aditxt will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

About Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.99% of Aditxt as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

