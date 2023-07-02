AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 2.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

