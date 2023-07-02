AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,747 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 719.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 340,661 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Price Performance

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $51.02 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.