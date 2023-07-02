AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,720 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 153,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

