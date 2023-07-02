AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE:EXR opened at $148.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

