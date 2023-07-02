AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 125,531 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 584,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after buying an additional 288,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 402,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $84.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

