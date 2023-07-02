AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NET stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $911,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,770.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $3,022,032.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,951 shares of company stock worth $27,735,103. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

