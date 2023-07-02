AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,752 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

