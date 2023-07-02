Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,300 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Free Report)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.