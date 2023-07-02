Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 8.2%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.34. 576,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,431,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEHR. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $846,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,234.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,702 shares of company stock valued at $943,633. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.