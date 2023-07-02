AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

AER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AerCap by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,343,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,363 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in AerCap by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,142,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,229,000 after purchasing an additional 69,286 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in AerCap by 22.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. AerCap has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

