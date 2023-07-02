AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 846,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,569,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,547,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AerSale by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AerSale by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $14.70 on Friday. AerSale has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.93 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.40.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. AerSale had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASLE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

