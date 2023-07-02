Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.80 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

