AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,432 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in AGCO by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $131.42 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

