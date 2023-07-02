Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Cecilia Jones Sells 1,597 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $45,290.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,285.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

