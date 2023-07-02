AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGNCP opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.30. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3828 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

