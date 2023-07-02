Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Aisin Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Aisin has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

