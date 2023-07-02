Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Alarm.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $237,626.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $101,464.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,591 shares of company stock worth $972,395. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Alarm.com by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

