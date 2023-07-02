Albion Financial Group UT Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

