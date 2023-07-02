Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 40.5% in June

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 3.2 %

ASTLW opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 131,109 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,012 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.