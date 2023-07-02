Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegion Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

NYSE ALLE opened at $120.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $123.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

