Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.8 days.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $16.40 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Allied is a leading operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and network-dense UDC space in Toronto. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity.

