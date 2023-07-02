Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

IONS stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

