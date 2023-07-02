Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $11.58 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 340,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

