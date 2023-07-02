Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.15 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

