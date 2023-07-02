Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Evolent Health Stock Down 0.2 %

EVH opened at $30.30 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,288 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.