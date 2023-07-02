Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14,177 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

