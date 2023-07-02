Allworth Financial LP Acquires 256 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day moving average of $180.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

