Allworth Financial LP Acquires 381 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total transaction of $531,603.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

YUM stock opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

