Allworth Financial LP Acquires 7,222 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

