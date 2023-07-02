Allworth Financial LP Acquires 984 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 77,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $120.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.64. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 848,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,109. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.