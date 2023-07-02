Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.97. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

