Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

