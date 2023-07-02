Allworth Financial LP Buys 239 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,083 shares of company stock worth $77,324,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.24.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

