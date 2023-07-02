Allworth Financial LP Buys 441 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in BlackRock by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 19,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $691.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.84 and its 200 day moving average is $689.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.