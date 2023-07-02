Allworth Financial LP Buys 621 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

