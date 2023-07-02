Allworth Financial LP Buys 68 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $642.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $582.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.91. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $650.23. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

