Allworth Financial LP Buys 8,345 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 938.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VCEB stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.