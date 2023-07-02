Allworth Financial LP Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

