Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

