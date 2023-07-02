Allworth Financial LP Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432,942 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 364,389 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,000,000. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 249,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MDYG stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.