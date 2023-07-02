Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average of $89.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

