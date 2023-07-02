Allworth Financial LP Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,649 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.9 %

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

