Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $458.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.