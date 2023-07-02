Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.