Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. HSBC upped their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

Linde stock opened at $381.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $383.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

