Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.