Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IWR stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

