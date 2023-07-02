Allworth Financial LP Has $518,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 112.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $332.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

